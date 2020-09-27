$156.55 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) will post $156.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.00 million. First Financial Bancorp reported sales of $154.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full year sales of $619.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $612.20 million to $627.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $594.35 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $598.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.50 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. 309,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $26.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

In other news, Director Vince Berta acquired 3,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 254.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 50.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

