$18.63 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report sales of $18.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $19.10 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $19.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $76.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.90 million to $77.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $69.83 million, with estimates ranging from $65.40 million to $73.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.37 million.

CVCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of CVCY remained flat at $$12.10 during midday trading on Friday. 22,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,457. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Karen Musson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $60,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick A. Luis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $48,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,342.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,456 shares of company stock worth $224,450 over the last quarter. 16.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. FMR LLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,104 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 71.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

