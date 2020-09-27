$19.15 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to announce sales of $19.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $15.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $78.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.30 million to $81.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $79.05 million, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $83.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWCO shares. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,657 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $32,255.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at $788,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 101.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 136,166 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 339.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 114,009 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 112.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. 36,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,855. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $163.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

