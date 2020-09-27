$19.85 Million in Sales Expected for Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) will announce $19.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $19.70 million. Athenex posted sales of $19.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year sales of $121.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $117.30 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $121.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Athenex in a report on Sunday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ ATNX traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $12.39. 716,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,140. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,139,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,230,339.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manson Fok purchased 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $181,895.73. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,999,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,055,687.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,030,941 shares of company stock valued at $22,394,986. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Athenex by 99.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Athenex during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

