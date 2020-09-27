$19.85 Million in Sales Expected for Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) will announce $19.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $19.70 million. Athenex posted sales of $19.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year sales of $121.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $117.30 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $121.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Athenex in a report on Sunday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ ATNX traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $12.39. 716,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,140. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,139,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,230,339.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manson Fok purchased 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $181,895.73. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,999,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,055,687.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,030,941 shares of company stock valued at $22,394,986. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Athenex by 99.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Athenex during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athenex (ATNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit