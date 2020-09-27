$204.77 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) will report sales of $204.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.82 million and the lowest is $178.71 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $287.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $817.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $769.00 million to $900.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $899.00 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCC. ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HCC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.70. 338,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,924. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $905.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

