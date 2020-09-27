$254.69 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce sales of $254.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $233.15 million to $275.90 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $282.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $991.10 million to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $938.10 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of KIM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. 2,802,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381,826. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,638,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after buying an additional 307,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

