$258.84 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report $258.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.35 million and the lowest is $247.33 million. RadNet posted sales of $292.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of RDNT stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,699. RadNet has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $748.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.78 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 507,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,750.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RadNet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 41,127 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RadNet by 626.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 86,746 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter worth about $1,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

