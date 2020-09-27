$30,000.00 in Sales Expected for Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) will announce $30,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biocardia’s earnings. Biocardia posted sales of $190,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Biocardia will report full year sales of $130,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $130,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $370,000.00, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $630,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Biocardia.

Get Biocardia alerts:

Biocardia (NYSE:BCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million.

BCDA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 28,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,549. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. Biocardia has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

About Biocardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biocardia (BCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biocardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.