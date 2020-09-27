$35.10 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to post $35.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.90 million. Cutera reported sales of $46.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $143.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $145.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $190.05 million, with estimates ranging from $183.70 million to $196.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ CUTR traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. 108,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,697. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cutera has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $323.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $50,470.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,178 shares in the company, valued at $330,112.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 59,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $890,558.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,998. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 74,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,629. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 33.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,527,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,595,000 after acquiring an additional 385,695 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Cutera by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,140,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Cutera by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 630,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cutera by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cutera by 17.8% during the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 390,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

