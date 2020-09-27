$379.39 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) to announce $379.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.50 million to $411.20 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $388.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $333.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:CODI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,733. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $26.37.

In other news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 21,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $359,255.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,708,402.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 102.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 269.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 77.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

