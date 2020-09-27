$39.41 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) to announce $39.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.37 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $38.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $158.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.79 million to $158.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $159.99 million, with estimates ranging from $157.20 million to $162.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of CIO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,185. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.57 million, a P/E ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,998.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Maretic bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 94,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 178,405 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1,222.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 206,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 191,136 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 286.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

