$5.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post $5.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.71 billion and the highest is $8.77 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $7.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $22.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $29.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.74 billion to $35.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PAA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,041,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,424. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 68,944 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,074 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $2,130,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 355,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 46.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

