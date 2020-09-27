$5.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report $5.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.56 billion. Flex posted sales of $6.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $22.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.07 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.36 billion to $23.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%.

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. 3,383,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. Flex has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $67,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $123,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,937 shares of company stock worth $315,538. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Flex by 93.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,221,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459,773 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 35.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,574,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635,057 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,832,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,421,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 44.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,866,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flex (FLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.