$54.30 Million in Sales Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to post $54.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $48.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $208.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.70 million to $211.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $197.90 million, with estimates ranging from $196.80 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 24.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $28,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,466 shares in the company, valued at $239,249.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,816,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 41,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 437,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 69,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $502.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.78. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

