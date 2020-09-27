$640.68 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) will post $640.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $636.20 million to $645.60 million. Cadence Design Systems posted sales of $579.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $14,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 406,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,436,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $196,356.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares in the company, valued at $19,295,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,763 shares of company stock worth $32,283,007 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 54,438 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 412.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 45,529 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 62.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $117.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average of $89.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.