$88.52 Million in Sales Expected for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) will post sales of $88.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CarParts.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.58 million. CarParts.com posted sales of $69.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarParts.com will report full-year sales of $373.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.06 million to $395.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $415.50 million, with estimates ranging from $382.66 million to $448.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CarParts.com.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.92 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,007.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David Kanen sold 199,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,768,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,130 shares of company stock worth $202,027 over the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 447,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,133 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRTS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.17. 1,219,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $528.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

