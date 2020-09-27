Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

AXDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of AXDX traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.50. 365,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,014. The stock has a market cap of $648.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 803.60% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. Analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

