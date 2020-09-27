Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.80-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.214-46.543 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.74 billion.Accenture also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.04.

Shares of ACN opened at $214.63 on Friday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.71. The firm has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

