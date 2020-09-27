Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.06. 48,206,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,137,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 147.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $2,337,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,923,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,635 shares of company stock valued at $39,566,516 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.