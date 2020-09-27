AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

AGEAS/S stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.94. 2,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,849. AGEAS/S has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. AGEAS/S had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGEAS/S will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGEAS/S Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

