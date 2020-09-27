Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Amcor by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amcor by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,679,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,591 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Amcor by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 52,537 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.82. 6,898,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,339,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Amcor has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.88%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

