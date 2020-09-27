Analysts Anticipate Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) to post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blackstone Group.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,990 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BX traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $51.15. 2,639,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

