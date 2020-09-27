Analysts Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will report $40.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.51 million to $41.50 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $36.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $160.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.01 million to $165.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $182.92 million, with estimates ranging from $164.28 million to $192.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

