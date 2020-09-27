Analysts Anticipate Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce sales of $62.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.50 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $58.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $244.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.10 million to $255.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $221.80 million, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $230.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $58.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 5.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 46,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 46.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Heritage Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Heritage Financial by 43.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 88,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.78. 113,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,079. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.70. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

