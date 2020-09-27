Analysts Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Million

Brokerages expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report sales of $2.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted sales of $2.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $10.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $10.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.20 million, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $22.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 143.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in QuickLogic by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 882,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 571,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.12. 33,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.69. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

