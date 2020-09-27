Analysts Anticipate Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to Post $0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.21. Regions Financial posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

RF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 6,619,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,575,566. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

