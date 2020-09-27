Analysts Expect Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $500,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) to post $500,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the lowest is $490,000.00. Aptinyx reported sales of $940,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year sales of $1.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 million to $1.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,764.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APTX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

APTX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 118,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,357. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $147.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aptinyx by 2,549.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

