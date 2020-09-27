Analysts Expect Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.49. Essent Group reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NYSE:ESNT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.72. 357,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,470. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,001,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Essent Group by 59.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 302,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Essent Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,023,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Essent Group by 220.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 38,323 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

