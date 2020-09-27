Analysts Expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.91. Exelon reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.94%.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,196,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,195. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40. Exelon has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.