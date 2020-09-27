Analysts Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $281.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post sales of $281.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.80 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $308.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.27 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

FSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Federal Signal news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $833,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 106.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1,095.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 30.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $29.06. 284,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

