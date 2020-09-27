Analysts Expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. Solar Capital posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLRC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Solar Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the first quarter worth $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Solar Capital in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the first quarter valued at $162,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLRC stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. 156,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,601. The company has a market capitalization of $666.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

