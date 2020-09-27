Analysts Set Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Price Target at $84.17

Sep 27th, 2020

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. BofA Securities downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

NYSE:AEE traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.21. 764,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ameren by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ameren by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Analyst Recommendations for Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

