Analysts Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Target Price at $119.46

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,551,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,900 shares of company stock valued at $19,722,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $77.39. 1,770,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,284. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average of $98.77. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.26, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

