Analysts Set Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Price Target at $28.00

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
CMTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 4,151.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.
