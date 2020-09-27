Analysts Set Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Price Target at $28.00

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

CMTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 4,151.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,260. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $326.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

