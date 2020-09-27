Analysts Set Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price at $30.53

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.53.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $35,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $28.38. 2,556,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,950,673. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.