Analysts Set Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target at $29.25

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.70. 3,348,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93. FOX has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FOX will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

