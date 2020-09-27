Analysts Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Target Price at $137.39

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.39.

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11,525.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.60. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.