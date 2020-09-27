Analysts Set New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target at $28.56

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 376,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,887. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $94.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 392,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $12,842,273.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,778,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330,599.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Mack purchased 12,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $278,941.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,275,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,050,377.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 903,150 shares of company stock valued at $29,810,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $6,998,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,232,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after buying an additional 1,069,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,888,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 57,186 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

