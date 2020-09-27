APIX (APIX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $854,274.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. APIX has a market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $854,274.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APIX has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One APIX token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00244362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00098673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.01567975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00192266 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,729,291 tokens. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.