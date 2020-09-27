Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives $6.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABUS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. 1,092,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,972. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $255.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.90.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,367,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,959.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

