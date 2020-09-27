Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives $6.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. 1,092,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,972. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $255.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.90.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,367,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,959.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Analyst Recommendations for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit