Ardor 1-Day Volume Hits $2.59 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Ardor has a market cap of $52.83 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Binance and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006148 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00015846 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00020132 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Binance, Upbit, OKEx, HitBTC, Bittrex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

