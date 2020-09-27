Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Atlassian by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM stock traded up $5.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.29. The company had a trading volume of 690,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,166. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -125.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $199.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

