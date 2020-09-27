Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. 1,678,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,367,393. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.84) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post -7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 67,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $2,088,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 1,233,049 shares of company stock worth $40,779,593 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 189.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 301,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 636.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 246,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 212,603 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $5,251,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.