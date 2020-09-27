Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages have commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.90. 325,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.74 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.24%. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.10%.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $27,367.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,382 shares in the company, valued at $159,899.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $35,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $128,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Avista by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Avista by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avista by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Avista by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avista by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

