Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBSI shares. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $116,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,380.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 296.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1,234.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 107.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBSI stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.50. 40,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,320. The company has a market cap of $377.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $95.64.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

