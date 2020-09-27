Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €96.76 ($113.84).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

ETR BEI traded down €0.82 ($0.96) during trading on Friday, reaching €92.22 ($108.49). 366,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €96.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Beiersdorf has a fifty-two week low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a fifty-two week high of €109.20 ($128.47).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

