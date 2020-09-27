Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Receives $29.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

BNFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,025,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 256,115 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,093,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 728,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 499,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 179,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $11.46. 258,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,701. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $369.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.73 million. Analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

