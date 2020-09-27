Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.55 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00005089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit, Crex24 and Exrates. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $103.44 million and $904,152.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004258 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001187 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000454 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00031059 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, BigONE, Binance, YoBit, Coinnest, OKEx, Exrates, Crex24, BtcTrade.im, HitBTC, Bithumb, Gate.io, CoinBene, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

