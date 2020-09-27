BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Announces Earnings Results

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.74 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 75.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BB opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.53. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

